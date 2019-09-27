James Winn, 30, is a father of five.
He loves animals, skateboarding with his kids, and riding his motorcycle.
But it was while riding that motorcycle that somebody crashed into him Tuesday night at Dort Highway and Mt. Morris in Genesee County.
“My kids were screaming. They could see his bike. They were screaming for their dad. They thought he was dead,” said Ashley Winn, James’ wife.
Ashley is in the hospital with James, who survived the crash but was severely injured.
Friday was his third surgery since the crash.
“He was an absolute mess. He had blood everywhere. He was in a neck brace. His chin was completely cut open,” Ashley said.
Even harder, this family is no stranger to tragedy.
Ashley’s mother, 45-year-old Tamara Johnson, was murdered in July 2016 in a double shooting at a Grand Blanc apartment leasing office. The court case finally ended in July.
James was taken to the same hospital as Ashley’s mother.
“So I had to go back to this hospital where I found that devastating news. They tried to put me back in that same room where they told me that devastating news. And I freaked out,” Ashley said. “It’s just one thing after another.”
Now the Winn family needs help more than ever.
James’ pelvis and wrist are broken. He will need to relearn how to walk and use his hand. And he’s a carpenter.
“He’s our main income. He is not going to be able to go back to work until he can relearn all these things,” Ashley said. “I am not gonna be able to support us with my little job,” Ashley said.
A GoFundMe was created to help the family.
