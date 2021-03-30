One year ago, TV5 brought you the story of a young Saginaw mother fighting for her life after surgery to relieve painful headaches left her in an induced coma.

Now, we've learned her battle has ended, the mother died at the young age of 26.

The family is now looking for financial help to cover medical costs and provide care for three young children now without their mother.

Emily Lovely's life revolved around her three children that are 7, 5, and 3-years-old. Known for generously giving of herself and her time, even chauffeuring people for needed rides.

The 26-year-old Saginaw mother recently died after spending over a year in a coma, suffering bleeding on the brain during surgery to relieve migraines.

“Emily's always been a fighter. We never even suspected that we would lose her to this,” said her sister Meggen Schroeder.

Emily's distraught family is facing an unexpected funeral expense including cremation, money the family needs to raise.

“Transportation, death certificate, and cremation is almost $3,000,” Schroeder said.

She said anything left over after expenses earmarked for Emily’s children.

After a year of praying for recovery, the heartbroken family is now dealing now with death, disappointment, grief and the costs they'll have to cover to move on with their lives.

“It's really hard. Because they are 7, 5, and 3. Her oldest is taking it a lot harder than the younger two.

Schroeder said being able to pay for and settle her sister Emily’s arrangements would at least bring her family some peace.

You can donate to the family by sending money via PayPal to @ka1tlynn95 or CashApp to $Unforgettablem91.