A family is asking for help after their loved one was killed in a crash on Friday, Aug. 23 in Genesee Township.
“I miss her, I wish she would come back,” said Clarissa Bidleman, daughter of Tara Nolan.
Clarissa, 15, lost her father five months ago, now this young girl is mourning the death of her mother.
Nolen, 37, died in a crash at the intersection of Branch and Carpenter Roads in Genesee Township. The driver of the car lost control and slammed into a utility pole killing her on impact.
“I cry a lot, I loved her with all my heart,” said Nolen’s stepmother Marcia Bidleman.
Nolen was special. Her family and friends said she was always able to make people laugh and had a unique personality.
“She was very eccentric, and crazy, and caring, and loving, and just an all-around amazing person,” said family friend Renee Corns.
“She was weird, a cool kind of weird. But also kind of you don’t want any of your friends near her unless you’re ok with getting embarrassed,” Clarissa said.
“I’m so proud of my child. She helped anybody in any way she could,” Marcia said.
Nolan’s family said they need help. They said they are struggling to pay for her funeral.
“We are all very low income. Tara was an amazing person. We want to give her the best possible showing and funeral that’s there,” Corns said.
“Anything would help really, we’re just trying to get this done. My dad had a great funeral, everybody put a lot of effort into that because she was an amazing person,” Clarissa said.
If you would like to help the family with Nolan’s funeral expenses, click here.
