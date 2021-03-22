A family wants answers after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Bay City Saturday evening.
“Her pelvis exploded inside of her. And the bones were ripping tissues in other areas of her lower region. She’ll never be the same again,” said Amanda Jacobs said.
Rose Stevens, a Bay City grandma, is in the hospital preparing to undergo a third surgery for her shattered pelvis. Rose has nine broken ribs, a broken arm and leg.
She was hit by a car Saturday night and the driver hasn’t come forward.
“This is my mom. My best friend, my go-to for everything,” daughter Rebecca Smith said.
Smith and her siblings are praying for answers. They say Saturday night started as Rose’s usual tradition. Her two loves are her family and bingo.
“She loves her bingo. That is her thing,” Jacobs said.
Her husband’s not a bingo fan so he goes to the bar and Rose will pick him up.
“We’ve done this 150,000 times,” Jacobs said.
This time it was the Spinning Wheel on Broadway in Bay City’s South End.
And Rose was designated driver, a role she took seriously. The bartender told family all rose had to drink was a Coke.
Rose and her husband were leaving the bar, walking across the street here when a car came barreling down Broadway and struck rose. They didn’t stop for help, they just kept going.
“My mom’s judgment wasn’t compromised. This was somebody that didn’t care what was in their way,” Smith said.
A house across the street provided Rose’s family with surveillance footage of the crash, they believe the vehicle could be a dark smaller SUV.
Shortly after, what they believe to be a white Lincoln MKZ swerved around Rose’s belongings. They hope this potential witness steps forward.
They’re also asking any homeowners or businesses in the area with video surveillance to check for footage and bring it to police.
The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The family is grateful to the ER team and hospital staff for the care they’ve given their mother.
You can donate to Rose’s recovery fund on GoFundMe.
