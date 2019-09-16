A Mid-Michigan family says their service dog is missing and is asking for help finding him.
Yukon Cornelius is an American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is white and grey.
He was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 15 in the area of Rhodes and Pinconning Roads in Rhodes, Michigan.
Yukon is a service dog who was trained at Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer before being paired with his owner through Stiggy's, now Blue Star Service Dogs.
He was especially trained and matched for his Timm Wascher, a former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant who suffers from PTSD.
Anyone with information on Yukon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Timm at 989-252-9040.
For more information, click here.
