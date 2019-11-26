After a three-year battle, a young boy lost his fight with cancer.
"I loved his smile,” Melissa Henke said. “He had just the most beautiful blue eyes. His spirit just spoke right through."
Melissa is the aunt of 9-year-old Grant Hopkins.
Grant loved cars, dinosaurs, his family and god. He died after his three-year battle with cancer Monday, on his parents wedding anniversary.
He was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was only six.
"He looked at me at the hospital and he said, ‘Aunt Mimi, I don't know why god let me get cancer,’” Melissa said. “I said I don't know either. He said, ‘Aunt Mimi, maybe it's that all of our family will get saved and go to heaven together and it'll be worth it.’"
TV5 introduced you to Grant in March 2018. The Clio elementary schooler's one wish at the time was to have his own room. A private place for the hardest times of his fight.
"If I’m sad about something,” Grant said at the time. “If I’m sad and stuff like that."
They found a home in Genesee and they've been living there for a year now. There's so many people in the community that helped make that dream possible."
His family is asking for the community's help once again. They can't afford Grant's funeral.
His mom quit her job after his diagnosis, dedicating all her time to her little boy.
"I don't want to have this burden on my sister and her husband,” Melissa said. “They have enough of losing him, I just can't imagine this much more on them."
A plot was gifted to the family, but the bill is still nearly $6,000.
They need to pay by Tuesday, the day of the funeral. A GoFundMe has been set up to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.