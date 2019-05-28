A Mid-Michigan family is reaching out for help with medical bills after their dog was impaled by a stick.
“He’s got a great personality. He’s super friendly. He says hi to everyone walking down the sidewalk,” said Meaghan McInnis, Max’s owners.
Maximus, also known as Max, is 7-years-old. He’s a Doberman Pinscher and is full of life.
“He’s been a really big part of our family, we take him everywhere. He goes on the boat, out hunting,” McInnis said.
Recently while taking a stroll in the woods, Max ran off.
“He just must’ve spotted a deer and next thing you know we heard him barking and he was pretty far away,” McInnis said.
It took the family over an hour before they were able to find him after dark and when they did, he was injured.
“He was pretty beat up and muddy and that’s when we initially thought that maybe he had been kicked by a deer,” McInnis said.
After taking him to the vet the next day, what the family thought was a broken rib turned out to be much worse. Max had to be transferred to Michigan State University’s small animal hospital.
“They discovered that the broken rib was actually a foot-long stick inside of him and he had actually been impaled,” McInnis said.
This injury resulted in Max having multiple surgeries.
“They had to remove part of his liver, but they had to close up his chest and then open up his abdominal cavity so that they could get everything out of there,” McInnis said.
So far, Max has undergone four surgeries and will soon have his faith. What started as a #3,500 fix is now close to $10,000.
“Every time that they have to do surgery it just increases the price and makes it go up. And its just been one thing after another just kind of snowballing,” McInnis said.
The family said they need help taking care of Max’s medical costs and help to bring him back home.
“We’re just hoping that we can get a little help from the community just to bring him home safe so that we can not have this completely blow us away financially,” McInnis said.
If you would like to help Max, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.