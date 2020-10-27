Geri Hurley’s grandson, Messiah Williams, was shot and killed last week in Flint.
“They snuck in the night while this family was sleeping,” Hurley said.
That’s when police say their house was peppers with 67 bullets. The family was asleep. Three-year-old Messiah was tucked into bed.
“I’m sick and tired of people assuming that this was their fault in any way.”
There are three persons of interest in this case and they are still on the run, according to police. Hurley says they are not only dealing with an incredibly devastating loss, but backlash on social media.
They say people are accusing the parents of being drug dealers and thugs; and they wanted to set the record straight.
Hurley says the intended target was the family’s live-in babysitter. They believe he was the intended target after turning in someone after they committed a serious crime.
“This is someone that was mad that a law-abiding citizen stood up and did the right thing. I’m asking everyone to stand up for this family.”
The family is inviting the public to Messiah’s visitation on Thursday. The family says Messiah loved people and they want to remember him as a community.
The visitation will be held at the Brown Funeral Home in Grand Blanc on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Hurley adds that turning someone in shouldn’t have been a life sentence for her grandson.
“We will always fight for justice. I will always be a snitch. If you commit a horrific crime and I witness it, I will turn your name in. That is what law-abiding citizens do.”
