A family of 7 has lost their home in a Sunday night fire.
Elkland Township Fire Department Chief Glenn Guilds said firefighters were called to the home on the 4000 block of Seeger Street in Cass City at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Guilds said Don and Amanda Mecomber, and their 5 kids, who range in age from 2 to 16, had left their home at around 5 p.m. that night to go to church where Don is the youth pastor.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke, and when crews opened a door, the entire building went up in flames.
The home was destroyed, with around $340,000 in losses.
All the pets were outside, and no one was hurt.
Guilds said a member of the Novesta Church of Christ has taken the entire family in.
Officials said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, although an exact cause is unclear.
Kingston, Gagetown and Caro fire departments also responded.
