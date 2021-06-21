Drive-by shootings are on the rise in mid-Michigan, and lawmakers are trying to figure out how to stop them.
Last October, 3-year-old Messiah Williams was fatally shot as he slept in his bed during a drive-by shooting. His family and supporters rallied together Monday, calling for justice.
“Still sometimes, I hear the words, ‘Messiah’s been shot.’ And it’s just like it was yesterday,” said Geri Bader, Messiah’s grandmother.
The preliminary hearing for three men arraigned in connection to Messiah’s death was set for Monday morning, then postponed indefinitely.
After the examination was postponed, the crowd moved down in front of the Genesee County Jail where the three suspects - Desean Davis, Cameron Burnett and London Walton – are being held.
“I want these people that are in jail here to know that we are going to support Messiah all the way through this. I want them to know what they took from us,” Bader said.
Dave Hurley, Messiah’s papa, said their family lost Messiah, and the innocence of his siblings.
“’If I could go back in time, Papa, I would grab Messiah and carry him up the stairs and hide him, for he’d still be here with us.’ And that’s a 5-year-old that witnessed his little brother shot,” Hurley said.
Now, his family is fighting not only for justice for Messiah, but for anyone else who falls victim to a drive by shooting.
“These children continue to die and it’s why we’re trying to pass Messiah’s law,” Bader said.
House Bills 5027, 5028, 5029 and 5030 were introduced in June by bipartisan state representatives. The package of bills would toughen the penalties for drive-by shootings.
