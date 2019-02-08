A local family is in need of help after losing everything in a devastating fire.
Family members said it happened Thursday night.
Two of the eight people who live there were injured, including a baby girl.
“A lot of memories in this place,” said Amber Wilson, homeowner.
For 10 years, Wilson and her family have lived inside the Mayville home.
Thursday afternoon she received a call from her daughter-in-law saying their home was engulfed in flames.
“We’ve managed to salvage the family. A lot of memories lost, but we’ll make some new ones,” Wilson said.
For three devastating hours, Wilson said the fire burned inside their home. Investigators believe the fire started in the back.
As for the family, everyone inside was able to make it out alive.
However, Wilson’s daughter-in-law and 8-month-old granddaughter were badly burned while trying to escape.
“She got transferred down to Hurley’s Children’s. She’s being released today. There’s nothing wrong with her. They kept her overnight and monitored her and they said everything looks great,” Wilson said.
The family is still in shock but are moving forward with the help from the Red Cross, close friends and their community.
“A bunch of communities have been very helpful, supportive and willing to offer their services and stuff. And we’re so very grateful for everything that they’ve done,” Wilson said.
A GoFundMe was created to help.
