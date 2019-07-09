A Mid-Michigan man was badly injured when he was hit by a vehicle so hard his shoes were knocked off.
Now, his family is asking for more than prayers. They’re asking for help with his medical expenses.
"He was not just run over, he was hit and then ran over by an SUV," said Rocky Raczkowski.
Raczkowski is speaking out about his dear friend, Randall Thompson. Thompson, who is from Fenton, was hurt last month in Minneapolis while he was there for work.
Raczkowski said Thompson was hit while walking across the street in a downtown area.
"Tremendous damage to his legs, to his arms - broke his elbow, broke his right wrist, broke his femur, broke his tibia, fibula."
On the GoFundMe page made for Thompson, it states he was thrown in the air – one of his shoes was even knocked off his foot, but he miraculously had no head or brain trauma.
Raczkowski said this has been financially hard on the family.
"The family is going to be in a tough position. That’s why a group of us decided to support his family," he said.
Raczkowski said Thompson was well known in the community and is hoping some of the people he helped might step up now to help him recover.
"Being known as Mr. Genesee County, being there for the arts and cultural community, being there for Flint water drives. Especially for our youth sports coaching youth sports; and a booster for the Fenton football team. Randy has done so much for so many, for so little," Raczkowski said.
Recovery for Thompson could take up to six months, according to Raczkowski, but thankfully he is expected to OK.
"He has a positive attitude but it’s going to be a long road," Raczkowski said.
