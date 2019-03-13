A family of five lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, March 13.
The fire happened on North 7 Mile Road in Pinconning Township, between Whitefeather Road and Mt. Forest Road.
Authorities say the family woke up to find the area near their wood stove had caught fire.
The flames consumed the home and the garage.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
