The family of Talleon Brazil is saying they had no idea that the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) was looking for him for almost two weeks after he was mistakenly released in Ohio.
They thought all along he was a free man.
"He was walking down the hall no cuffs or anything he walked right up to me and gave me a hug," said Wanda Clarke, mother of Talleon Brazil.
That freedom was short-lived. Talleon Brazil was wrongfully released from a southern Ohio lockup last month.
He was being held on pending drug charges.
"They said he is free to walk out the door as soon as bond is made," Clarke said.
Clarke tells FOX 2 that deputies in Scioto County, Ohio said was he not wanted in Michigan where he'd previously been doing time for robbery, carjacking, gun, and drug charges before being sent to Ohio.
"We found out from a phone call they said he was on the news," Clarke said.
The Department of Corrections says 8 hours after they found out about the wrongful release, they were in Clarke's Harper Woods living room explaining the mistake and that he needs to finish his sentence.
Last Saturday, MDOC thought Brazil was in a vehicle that led police on a chase and crashed. It was actually Brazil's brother.
Brazil was taken into custody at an apartment on Detroit's east side that MDOC was watching.
"The next time I see him will be behind a jail cell again," Clarke said.
A spokesperson with MDOC says both Brazil and his family knew he still had to serve time in prison.
