A family of five lost everything after their home caught fire on March 12.
Kelly Luce, of Pinconning, said she, her husband, and their three kids, watched as flames tore through their home on N. 7 Mile Road.
“It’s a whole new meaning when you’re watching your whole entire life go up,” Luce said.
Luce said just before it all happened, she was sleeping but was woken up by her son who saw the flames first.
“He went downstairs to do the wood stove and noticed the room was really bright, he came up and got us up out of bed and told us he needed help,” Luce said.
Luce said the fire was electric and it was spreading faster than they could move.
“It was chaos. I was trying to make sure everyone was OK and that everyone got out,” Luce said. “We walked out with our PJs on, our vehicle, and our kids. That’s all we have.”
All five family members were unharmed.
Luce said her son is paraplegic, and her husband is diabetic. She said they lost several items critical to their care in the fire.
To donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.
