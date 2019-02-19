A family is reliving the pain of losing their loved one in a crash involving a drunk driver.
The suspect in that crash appeared in court on Tuesday while the victim's family watched in anger.
“I’m blank. I’m blank on him other than I hate him,” said Drew Dulaney, victim’s son.
That is how Drew felt seeing the man accused of killing his father in a Midland County courtroom on Tuesday.
Gary Gatza is facing four felony charges for the death of Stan Dulaney.
Authorities say Gatza was drunk when he hit Stan’s vehicle head on.
“Even the happy times can be painful. Just knowing the moments that dad’s not a part of, knowing the times that he’s not going to have with us,” Drew said.
Three of Stan’s family members were also injured in the car crash that took place New Year’s Day.
Drew’s grandfather, Stan Dulaney Sr., said he almost lost two loved ones during that tragic event.
“Our oldest grandson that was in the accident that day, that evening they had to do emergency surgery or I think we would’ve lost him as well,” Stan said.
He said his grandson had to endure four surgeries.
In court, Gatza’s motion for a reduced bond of $100,000 was granted by the judge. If Gatza posts bail, he will essentially be on house arrest and ordered to wear an alcohol GPS tether.
“I don’t like the idea that it’s easier for him to get out and to organize his affairs and spend time with his family. But it’s the way the system is set up and we just have to keep rolling with the punches until we get a conviction,” Drew said.
Gatza also waived his right to a preliminary exam, meaning the case against him will go straight to trial.
Drew believes the trial has only one acceptable outcome.
“I hope to see this man rot in a jail cell for the rest of his life,” Drew said.
