A family of nine is looking to relocate after a fire destroyed their home last night.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, at about 7:30 p.m. fire officials were called to a home located at 5190 N. Irish Rd. in Richfield Township for a fire.
Fire Chief Brian Flewelling said upon arrival, the fire had spread to about 50 percent of the home. He said they could see heavy flames through the roof.
Flewelling said the home was occupied by nine people, three dogs, and one cat.
The family was not home at the time and the animals all made it out safe, according to the chief.
The family is now without a home, but the chief said they are in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.
The Davison-Richfield Fire Department was assisted by the Burton, Forest Township, and Genesee Township Fire Departments.
