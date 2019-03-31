Crews responded to an overnight house fire in Merritt Township.
Authorities said it happened on East Beard Road, between South Finn Road and South Farley Road, at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.
The family of five that lives at the home was not injured in this incident.
The mother, Sara Schabel, tells TV5 her family was asleep when the blaze broke out. Thankfully her dog started barking and woke up the family to the fire.
Schabel said the community didn’t wait a moment to help out her family as they’ve received donated clothes and other items.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.