The family of a slain Mid-Michigan woman feels as though justice is finally being served.
The man who police say is responsible for killing her has finally been put behind bars, one year after her murder.
“If she sung, she thought she was the best singer. If she cooked she thought she was the best cook,” said Obed Thompson Jr., Veris’ brother. “Wasn’t a perfect person, but a good person.”
Veris Thompson, 27, was a mother of four with a big personality. She was known to everyone by her nickname Sugar Bear.
“Sugar was the life of the party,” said Kevin Wicker, Veris’ brother.
She was growing tired of that party and found faith in God.
“She was a sincere person. Trying to grow, be a better citizen and a better mother,” said Pastor Eugene Burton, Veris Thompson’s pastor.
Then tragedy struck.
“To see her taken from us so brutally it hurt, not only from a family side but a spiritual side,” Burton said.
She was murdered near the intersection of Braley Street and Division in Saginaw back in September 2017. She was intentionally hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene. Now the driver has been caught.
“I was like I wanted to cry all over again. We were praying for this,” Wicker said.
For more than a year, 39-year-old Eddie Bowens was walking the streets a free man. Now he has been charged with murder.
“They got him. The police got him. The children were worried he was out here free,” Obed Thompson Jr. said.
To make matters worse, Bowens is the father of one of Veris’ children.
“He wasn’t just no guy we didn’t know. He chilled with us. He came around. He was actually a cool dude, we thought. Until this happened and ripped the family apart on both sides,” Wicker said.
Through prayer Veris’ family has held each other up, putting faith in God and the police department. Now they have justice and peace.
“We able to rest. Nobody have to run into him no more. He’s good. He’s gotten and that’s a blessing to us.,” Obed Thompson Jr. said.
“Good work Saginaw Police Department,” Wicker said.
“It’s powerful and we give God glory for that. Amen,” Burton said.
Bowens was denied bond. He remains jailed in Saginaw County.
