The heartbreak continues for a local woman after the person police say was responsible for her grandmother's death was sentenced to probation with no prison time.
Sharon Price was killed in January when a pickup crashed through her Saginaw home, pinning her underneath. The driver fled the scene.
“She was like your average grandmother,” said her granddaughter, 19-year-old Taneisha Roberson. “She loved a lot of people, gave love. She was caring devoted.”
Roberson was being raised by her 66-year-old grandmother, living under her roof, until the night of Jan. 14, when a pick-up crashed into their living room.
“I know at the time of it my grandmother was laying there sleep just got done watching a movie or TV show,” Roberson said.
Roberson wasn't there when it happened, and was shocked when she was told what had happened.
“I was shook like what is y’all talking about, like this not true,” she said.
Roberson saw the damage for herself, and it still haunts her. Police identified the driver as 23-year-old Austin Losee. He pleaded no contest in the case.
“It to be honest it put us in a predicament where its like we. Angry stressed and depressed,” Roberson said.
The attorney for Losee, James Piazza, said the judge's ruling was appropriate given the charges.
“He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with either serious injury or death resulting,” Piazza said.
Piazza said his client had no priors and wasn't under the influence.
“Drunk driving or reckless driving that ends in death that’s a different kind of charge you could get anywhere from five to 15 years,” Piazza said.
The family said they are exploring other legal avenues to get justice.
“I just believe that he should've been served with some type of time not just probation,” Roberson said.
