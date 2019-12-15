A family of nine is looking to relocate after a fire destroyed their home.
Fire officials were called to a home at 5190 N. Irish Rd. in Richfield Township for a fire about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Davison-Richfield Township Fire Chief Brian Flewelling said upon arrival, the fire had spread to about 50 percent of the home. He said they could see heavy flames through the roof.
Flewelling said the home was occupied by nine people, three dogs, and one cat.
The family was not home at the time and the animals all made it out safe, according to the chief.
"Only thing we know from the neighbors is that there was a big huge boom and then the house went up in flames," said Samantha McLain, homeowner.
The family is now without a home, but the chief said they are in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.
"Just a lot of crying, a lot of tears. We couldn't even come on the property," McLain said.
Their home of six years was destroyed, leaving them displaced before the holidays. But the family is counting their blessings.
"All of the animals are safe. All of the humans were safe. That was the main thing," McLain said.
While the family is trying to figure out what to do next, investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
"As far as we know, it was a tragic house fire which was less tragic because there was no loss of life. However, nine days before Christmas unfortunately, this poor family lost pretty much everything," Flewelling said.
Thankfully, the McLain's neighbors have already stepped up to help ease this tragic loss during the holidays.
"The community has been great on clothes. They've been great on toys and stuff for the kids. I just can't thank them enough," McLain said. "We pretty much just need beds and furniture dressers."
The Davison-Richfield Fire Department was assisted by the Burton, Forest Township, and Genesee Township Fire Departments.
A GoFundMe page has also been created to help the family recover.
