The family of a local woman found dead in the Hemlock area on Saturday are speaking out after a suspect was arrested and arraigned in court.

Joyce Humpert

"She impacted a lot of lives. She gave people chances. More chances than they deserve,” Jeffrey Powell-Humpert said.

Powell-Humpert is remembering his mother, Joyce Humpert.

On Saturday, Saginaw County Sheriff's deputies went to her home in Fremont Township for a "well-being check." They found the 55-year-old's body lying in a ditch, the victim of blunt-force trauma.

Investigators say she had died the night before in a domestic dispute.

Accused of the horrific crime is Joyce’s own son and Jeffrey's brother, Justin Humpert.

"I knew my brother and it's not hard to believe he would do something like this. He had a mean bone in him. A very mean bone,” Jeffery said.

In 2017, Humpert served time for stabbing a dog multiple times. He was paroled in July of 2020.

"Being my mom, she let him back in with open arms,” Jeffery said.

Most recently, Justin Humpert was facing a felonious assault charge from June, and was out on bond.

Grappling with the loss of his mother at the hands of someone he said he knows so well, Powell-Humpert said he knows every grisly detail that helped police piece together what happened because of home surveillance cameras.

"There was one right in front of the garage, set up towards the driveway, the road, and where her body was placed,” Jeffery said.

Powell-Humpert said he can't help but wonder if this all could have been prevented.

"I didn't think he would go to the lengths that he did. But I knew he was capable of it and I wish we could have just gotten him more help,” Jeffery said.

Now, Jeffery faces a task he never expected at 19 years old, planning his mother's funeral.

"I just hope me and everyone else in my family can get through this. And I believe we can because we are very strong. But it definitely broke us,” Jeffery said.

Justin Humpert faces an open murder charge, and six counts of assault with intent to murder.

He remains jailed without bond.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Joyce Humpret's memorial here.