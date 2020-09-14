A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in a fatal shooting.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Madison and North Mason Street in Saginaw on July 26 at midnight.
READ MORE: Beaverton man killed in Saginaw shooting
Police said Jacob Lavere Leonard, a 23-year-old man from Beaverton, was found in a yard with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Leonard was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators believe there were at least two suspects involved in the shooting.
A suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Cadillac sedan, police said.
The Leonard family is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the suspects involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. David Murchie with the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at (989) 385-6844 or Saginaw Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.