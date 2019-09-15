The family of a Mid-Michigan man who died in a trench collapse is opening up about him.
They tell TV5 he was hard-working, strong-willed, but always a family man.
“He wanted to be a full-time farmer one day, that was like his biggest dream in life was just to farm all the time,” said Jaclynn Wagner.
When describing her husband, Craig, Jaclynn said he was the hardest working man she’d ever met.
They first met years ago at a Speedway where she worked when he came in to grab a coffee on his break.
“From the beginning, I knew I liked him, I knew that I wanted him from the second I seen him and he said the same,” Jaclynn said.
They married and raised five children and to support that family Craig worked daily as a farmer and construction worker.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, he died in Imlay City when a construction trench collapsed on him.
The news devastated the family who remembers Craig as not just hard-working, but strong-minded.
“We always wanted to do things a different way, or our dad’s way, and it was always dad’s way typically,” said Andy Wagner, Craig’s younger brother.
Andy and his uncle Allen are running the farm after losing Craig and his father, who died two years ago.
Craig had dedicated a tractor to his father’s memory.
“He wanted to make dad proud, buying the tractor, helping around the farm, and keep the farm going,” Andy said.
Those kinds of memories are now more important than ever to Craig’s widow.
“Cherish every moment that you have with everyone in your life because you never know when it’s going to be the last,” Jaclynn said.
