The Genesee County Health Department Family Planning & Sexual Health Clinic is offering exclusive access to teens on select Saturdays starting June 12.
Low or no-cost confidential reproductive and sexual health services will be available during the teen clinic for patients 19-years-old and younger. Patients will also be eligible for a free gift card, food, and gift bag.
Data on sexually transmitted infection and pregnancy from 2019 shows that 23.5 percent of gonorrhea cases and 33.6 percent of chlamydia cases in Genesee County occurred in people 19-years-old and younger. The teen pregnancy rate in 2019 for Genesee County was higher than the rate for Michigan overall. Preliminary data that compares 2020 to 2021 shows a 52.5 percent increase in gonorrhea cases.
GCHD hopes that by increasing access to sexual and reproductive health services for sexually active teens, STI’s and pregnancies will decrease, eliminating the stigma associated with the health services.
Anyone being seen at the clinic does not need to worry about financial barriers, insurance is accepted but not required, and services will never be denied based on the ability to pay.
The services being offered at the clinic are:
• Counseling & Education
• Pregnancy Testing
• Birth Control (several options to choose from)
• Emergency Contraception
• STI Testing & Treatment
• HIV Testing & Treatment Referrals
• PrEP for HIV
• Health Insurance Enrollment
The clinic is located at 3373 S. Saginaw St. in Burton and services are available by appointment.
Clinic Hours & Location:
• Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. / 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
• Tuesday: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Closed in the morning)
• Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
• Saturday (TEEN CLINIC): 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
