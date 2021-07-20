A Flint family is planning a tribute for a 4-year-old boy who tragically died in Florida.
"He never could go anywhere and not light up a room with how loving and special he was,” said Josie Schramm, the young boy’s aunt.
Brantlee Reynolds was the typical 4-year-old boy. He loved monster trucks and dinosaurs.
"That kid lives for adrenaline. He was an adrenaline monkey,” Schramm said.
But Brantlee's itch for adventure may have cost him his life.
"Brantlee would always sneak off somewhere like that sneaky toddler stuff. Where you sneak off and get into something you're not supposed to be,” Schramm said.
He was in Florida when he snuck away from his family to a pool.
"Nobody could find Brantlee and then the neighbor, 12-year-old girl, was already at the pool swimming down and pulling Brantlee out of the water. The autopsy said that it only took a cap full of water for that to happen,” Schramm said.
He drowned this past weekend. Now Brantlee's family is left with just memories.
"I don't know how my entire family is going to get through this but we're trying to find positive to everything and give him his final ride,” Schramm said.
Schramm is planning a tribute for Brantlee, a final ride on Saturday, full of monster trucks and motorcycles.
Given his penchant for adventure, Schramm said it's exactly what he would have wanted.
"I want people to remember Brantlee as the daredevil kid that he was. The kid that wouldn't stop until he accomplished something,” Schramm said.
