Earline Danley wants to know who killed her husband Charles Stocker on September 13, 2019.
"When y’all took him, you took a part of our heart," Earline said.
He was shot by someone driving by in an unknown vehicle.
It happened around 11:15 at night on East Pulaski Avenue.
Flint police responded to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of Pulaski and arrived to find Stocker dead inside his vehicle parked in the driveway of his home.
Police say the home was also struck by gunfire.
Charles left four children and a 9-month-old granddaughter behind.
“I graduate this year,” his daughter Shardasha Stocker said. “And I’m so sad my daddy can’t be there for me. And that really hurt me so bad. I’m sad that this happened to us.”
The heart broken family says they can't fathom why someone would hurt Charles.
They say he was a family man, a hard worker and a mentor.
“This is so painful to me because I don’t know what’s going on in the City of Flint,” Latricia Stocker said. “But I wish they would stop all the violence.”
TV5 interviewed Charles a few years back when he stopped into a local convenience store to play the lottery.
His family says that's something he loved to do.
"He was a good man. I love my son," his mother Earnestine Stocker said.
Right now, Flint Police detectives say right now they have no leads in this case.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.
To help find this distraught family find a little peace.
“I put it in god’s hands,” Earline said. “For him to take our pain away. And find his killer.”
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-5245.
