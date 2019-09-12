A Mid-Michigan family is pleading for the community's help to find the person responsible for the murder of an 18-year-old girl.
Corrynn Adams was lying down in a Flint home late one night back in June when someone outside opened fire, peppering the home with bullets.
Corrynn was struck and later died.
Police are trying to bring a suspect to justice after a deadly shooting.
Corrynn’s mom, Lee Adams is asking for help finding the person responsible for her daughter’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.