Police officers from all over the state are in downtown Flint to pay respects to Capt. Collin Birnie.
The procession of police officers drove down the bricks of Saginaw Street Friday morning.
Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years. He was the patrol bureau commander, bomb squad commander, tactical team commander, lead firearms instructor and served numerous other duties at the police department.
Birnie was killed in a head-on crash on Feb. 4 on Elms Road between Mt. Morris Road and Frances Road in Flushing Township.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and public buildings to be lowered in honor of Birnie.
The funeral will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. with reserved seating for family and friends as well as current and retired Flint Police personnel.
Residents and officers from other law enforcement agencies can watch the service through a livestream at the Capitol Theatre. Police and military honors, as Birnie was a Marine, will follow the funeral in front of the church.
Saginaw Street and all cross streets between Kearsley to the north and Court Street to the south are closed. The closures are also impacting Beach Street to the west and Harrison Street to the east.
Streets will remain closed downtown and there will be no parking on city streets until 4 p.m.
