A Breckenridge man was honored for his service in World War II after he passed away from than 20 years ago.
Merlyn Lewis was in the infantry and served in the European theater. At one point, he was held as a prisoner of war.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, Congressman John Moolenaar presented military honors to Lewis’ family including the Bronze Star, Army Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one Silver Star, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, Honorable Service Lapel Button, and Prisoner of War Medal.
The honors were presented to Lewis’ daughter, Sandra King, at the VFW Lodge in St. Louis.
“I’m just ecstatic,” King said. “I just love him cause I know that he was just very patriotic and it just makes my heart warm.”
Congressman Moolenar said he was happy to finally give Lewis the awards he deserved.
