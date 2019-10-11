Four-year-old Zachary Tyson is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car earlier this week.
"[We’re] pretty devastated, pretty devastated," said Bryan Allen, Tyson’s uncle.
Tyson was hit Tuesday in the Iosco County community of Whittemore.
"He was playing around, and he stepped out in front of a vehicle,” Allen said. “And he got hit on 65 heading north. He was knocked to the ground and he was unconscious. He hasn't woken since."
Tyson is at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw in the pediatric intensive care unit. Allen said the next day is crucial for his nephew.
"There's some brain activity but they're worried that the brain will stop functioning,” he said. “These next twenty-four hours are critical, and he's not brain dead, nothing like that. He's got a functioning brain right now but he's in a coma state."
And while Tyson tries to pull through, Allen tells us there's a way you can help.
"There's a GoFundMe page, Team Tyson, you know because the family has taken a lot of time off,” Allen said. “And just prayers, just prayers. I mean he's a strong young man. If you knew him, you would know that he enjoys life."
But Allen he couldn’t care less if the GoFundMe page even raises a dime. He says all this family wants is their little boy back.
"We've been through a lot. But this is tough, really tough."
