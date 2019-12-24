Mike O’Keefe said he wouldn’t be alive without the quick thinking from his sons Brant and Bryce.
In October, the family experienced an emergency they never saw coming.
“I have no memory of any of that. I basically was outside working on a Saturday and woke up here,” O’Keefe said.
With no recollection of what happened, O’Keefe said he woke up at Mid-Michigan Hospital in Midland and was told he suffered a severe heart attack.
“This is the kind that has a high mortality rate, about one in five to one in four patients do not survive this kind of heart attack,” said Dr. Andy Boguszewski.
Dr. Boguszewski has been practicing interventional cardiology for 10 years. He said O’keefe underwent the worst type of heart-attack called a STEMI.
“A STEMI is an abbreviation for a st-elevation myocardial infarction, so this is a type of heart attack,” Dr. Boguszewski said.
He said he performed an angioplasty procedure and after it was a success. He went into the waiting room to locate O’Keefe’s family but what he saw shocked him.
“I came into the waiting room when I saw what I’ve never seen at non-waking hours, and I saw a room full of people. So I asked for the family and I was very surprised to see everybody just turn and raise their arms,” Dr. Boguszewski said.
“They’ve been amazing, the staff, everybody, the doctors, and things that went on behind the scenes that most people don’t know about. That’s amazing,” O’Keefe said.
O’Keefe told TV5 that he’s absolutely thankful for everybody who’s been involved, and according to the family, this is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.
