Maggots crawling on the floor and bodies left unrefrigerated for months are just a few of the reasons the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was closed.
“Just devastation that somebody we loved so much could be treated so poorly after their death,” said Kendra West, funeral home client.
The doors to the funeral home have long been closed and the building is boarded up. But for the families who have gone through the emotional turmoil with this funeral home, the wounds are still fresh.
“It was actually worse than the death itself that something like this could have actually happened,” West said.
When West’s brother Shawn died unexpectedly, their family used Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.
“And we didn’t get his cremains back in a timely manner like we should have. It took us almost a month to get them back,” West said.
Because of the wait, they were forced to hold a memorial without his ashes – ashes they began to question they would ever see after the government shut the funeral home down in 2017.
“It was a difficult situation, a very difficult time knowing we had an urn filled with the ashes of who,” West said.
Since then, they have confirmed the cremains are Shawn.
Now the owner of the funeral home, O’Neil Swanson II, is pleading no contest to two felony counts. He will have to pay $75,000 for selling funeral contracts without a license.
“It’s not enough. It’s more like a kick in the face. Paying back $75,000 isn’t enough to pay what everyone else has went through,” West said.
These charges do however, at least bring a little closure.
“Not enough, but a little bit. A little bit of peace of mind,” West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.