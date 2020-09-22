Today marks the fifth day that Karl Marker of Saginaw has been missing.
"if you would please consider helping us, keep an eye out, look for him, look for his van," said Karl’s granddaughter Kimberly Flachs
5 days that the family has been without their 87-year-old patriarch.
They hoped to find him by now as today is a milestone date.
"Today is Mr. Marker and his wife's 65th wedding anniversary,” said Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley. “I think we're all emotionally attached to this at this point. Obviously, nobody more so than the family."
He disappeared Thursday, after leaving for Fashion Square Mall. Police received a tip that marker had been spotted Friday at a park in Saginaw County's James Township.
The family remains hopeful as each new day passes, more tips come in.
"Every phone call that we get where somebody says they may have seen Mr. Marker,” Rowley said. “That hope is there that we find him. We want to find him in good health, we want more than anything to reunite him with his bride of 65 years."
Karl's daughter, Lori says a lot of their searching has involved canvassing highways.
Rowley says they've received tips that people have seen him driving.
But those tips can be hard to track down.
"Tips from all over the state of possible sightings,” Rowley said. “We are processing those to make sure that they are credible. If there is any investigative lead that we can follow up on, make no mistake that is happening.”
