A World War II veteran, retired Saginaw Police lieutenant and founder of Bay City's Duncan's Outdoor shop, Charles Duncan has passed away at the age of 92.
Duncan started the business with his wife at their home in Saginaw 50 years ago. Later selling it to their son, who moved it to an old warehouse in Bay City.
"He was probably the most kindest guy there is," said Charles’ son Glenn Duncan.
Glenn now owns Duncan's Outdoor Shop and he’s grieving the loss of his father who passed away Sunday.
"It breaks my heart,” Glenn said. “He wanted to make sure everybody smiled. He wanted to make sure everybody felt that once from him. From little kids to big kids he was a hugger and made sure that you were accepted."
Charles served in World War II. He was a member of the Saginaw Police Department for thirty-one years.
Charles formed the Saginaw Valley Pistol League.
With the help of his wife Patricia, Charles started Duncan’s Outdoor Shop from their home in 1960, years before Glenn moved the business to its current location in Bay City.
Charles was also the founder of the Saginaw YMCA shooting program, along with helping to develop hunter safety classes for both Saginaw Field and Stream, and the State of Michigan.
His daughter Virginia Dall said her father's legacy will live on long after he is gone.
"The morals and lessons he taught us, and others will continue to go on,” she said. “So, he will still be part of Saginaw, Bay City, this bay area for a long, long time to come."
