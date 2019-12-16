A Mid-Michigan family reflects on their loved one who was killed in a crash in Gladwin County over the weekend.
“He was loved by everybody. Everybody knew him. Made you laugh. Yes, he did,” said Kristi Williams, Richard’s girlfriend.
Richard LaFray, 41, was one of two people who died in the Gladwin County crash over the weekend.
Police said the vehicle he was traveling in didn’t stop at Weiman and E. Knock Rd. in Billings Township. Instead, they said the car barreled through a ditch, crashed into a tree, then caught fire.
“It hurts so bad. I just feel all broken. That was the love on my life and now he’s gone,” Williams said.
Amber Grant, 33, also died in the vehicle during the crash.
Two children, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were traveling with them. They were taken to the hospital where one of the children was treated for two broken arms and third-degree burns.
“Grant had to have surgery and had pins put in,” Williams said.
Richard’s sister-in-law and girlfriend remember him as a good man.
“Very outgoing. Rich was awesome, loved everybody. Rich just loved to help anybody who needed it. Even if it was his last dime, he would give it up,” said Yvonne LaFray, Richard’s sister-in-law.
“Very loving. Very good person,” Williams said.
Police have not said what caused the crash, but they believe speed is a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
If you would like to help Richard’s family with funeral expenses, click here.
If you would like to help Amber’s family with funeral expenses, click here.
If you would like to help with Grant’s medical bills, click here.
