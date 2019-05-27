A Mid-Michigan family gathered to remember the life of their loved one killed while servicing his country.
“At 10:30 we got that knock on the door, comes back every year,” said Linda Elandt, Aaron’s mother.
The Elandt family of Huron County is spending their Memorial Day at the grave site of their lost loved one.
Aaron Cutler Elandt died 15 years ago, his death made them a gold star family.
“He was a hard worker, he worked at the farms, he did construction, building work, and was always a good worker,” Linda said.
His work ethic and coming from a military family led him to enlist in the army in 2000.
Sgt. Aaron Elandt was killed in action on May 30, 2004, when the Humvee he was in hit a land mine in Iraq.
The Military Times reports that Elandt was responding to a report of a mortar attack.
Sgt. Elandt was 23-years-old when he died.
He was the youngest of four children following a family tradition. His father served in Vietnam and his older sister and two brothers served in the army.
Linda said Memorial Day and the period leading up to it brings back the pain of her family’s loss.
“It’s a very difficult time. May is hard,” Linda said.
The family said they spend a lot of time at Aaron’s gravesite. For Memorial Day they brought flowers, and a flag to pay their respects for the ultimate sacrifice he gave.
“We all write a check to Uncle Sam, even our life is involved,” said Paul Elandt, Aaron’s dad. “I’m proud of all of them, from our daughter going to all three sons going in.”
