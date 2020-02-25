“A parent never thinks they're going to bury their child before they go,” Hollie Michalski said. “And then a granddaughter on top of it.”
A family in Saginaw is broken, their hearts shattered over the loss of 23-year-old Emilee woodruff, her unborn child and Emilee's 10-month-old daughter, Autumn Wlock.
“Surreal almost,” Emilee’s Sister Merrandah Newman said. “Like it's a dream, but sadly it's one that you can't wake up from.”
They died when flames consumed their mobile home Tuesday morning in Bridgeport Township.
Emilee was engaged to be married and had only recently found out she was pregnant.
Now instead of planning a wedding and baby shower, her family has to plan a funeral.
And all they have left is the memories.
“Emily had a heart of gold, she really did,” Hollie, Emilee’s mother, said.
“Quirky, definitely would stand out in the crowd,” Merrandah said. “She liked to do comic con, very creative and artistic. Even though she was my little sister, I kind of looked up to her
Emilee loved animals and people and worked at covenant as a hospitality ambassador. But above all her family says she was an amazing mother to little Autumn.
Autumn’s life was short lived, but they say that small amount of time was always spent with a smile.
“She was a perfect baby,” Hollie said. “Just perfect, perfect little girl. Always laughing, smiling, never cried.”
The family still trying to grasp how they'll move forward, without their vivacious, loving Emilee and precious Autumn.
“You wish you could have done more,” Hollie said. “Done more to help her, to save her, but you can’t.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but a police K9 did not find any accelerants at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.