Health officials in Michigan are alerting people that patients of a pediatric practice may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB).
It comes after a family said their newborn contracted the illness after visiting a clinic where an employee had TB.
The health department said that employee is receiving treatment and is not currently working.
But the window of exposure is nine months, from April 2019 to January 2020.
“So that gives me the chills because we were pretty specific asking about that. And we were told that it was just the employee that hadn't worked here for quite a while,” said Tina, grandparent.
The baby’s family said the child’s treatment is ongoing.
They want other parents to know that TB symptoms can seem like pneumonia, so they fear some children could have been misdiagnosed.
