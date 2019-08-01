It’s been two years since two teenage girls were hit and killed while walking down the street in Flint.
The driver turned himself in the next day, but police released him to gather more evidence. He has yet to be charged. Family and local state representatives are working to get justice.
“Not only missing her but also because the guy that hit and killed them has not been brought to justice yet,” said Anna Banks, Ashyrinta Clemon’s aunt.
August marks two years since Ashyrinta and her best-friend Tatiana Brown were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Both girls, 13, were hit on Saginaw Street in Flint.
Banks said she now relies on her memories.
“Funny, she loved to eat, loved to eat. I can’t say enough about her,” Banks said.
It’s an anniversary that’s hard to forget for Banks. Not only because of how much she loved her niece but because justice has never been served, despite the driver turning himself in the next day.
“They let him go 72-hours later and nothing. Didn’t have to go before a judge, didn’t have to do anything. They just let him go,” Banks said.
Initially, the police told TV5 speed may have played a role in the girls’ death.
TV5 tried to reach the Flint Police Department for an update but was unsuccessful.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said police have not given him a complete investigation with enough evidence that would allow charges at this time.
“It makes me teary-eyed because I’ve told investigators, I’ve told the mayor, chief of police, nobody knows how we feel. This could be anybody’s children,” Banks said.
Banks recently reached out to State Rep.Sheldon Neeley for help.
“It seemed to me that there was no real sense of urgency to solve this crime,” Neeley said.
Neeley said he is working with the State Attorney General’s Office and other agencies to bring this case to the four-front.
“They communicated with the local district attorney and law enforcement to get some type of resolve to bring justice, to bring people to justice for this family,” Neeley said.
Banks did get an attorney to take the suspected driver back to court in a civil suit. She won but said it’s hard knowing he’s still driving around on the streets.
“It’s two years but ultimately it's them, those two young ladies are the one’s that lost their lives when everybody else is finger-pointing,” Banks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.