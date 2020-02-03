A family in Thomas Township is sharing their story of misdiagnosis to hopefully help others who may be going through the same thing.
George and Tammy Smith have three children. Their youngest is 8-month-old Zaila Rose Smith.
In October of last year, Zaila started making strange movements.
"Her eyes rolling into her head, she's jolting forward, arms coming out," George said.
Sometimes it's so subtle, that just blinking could cause you to miss it.
The Smith family said Zaila was diagnosed with a condition called Infantile Spasms. It's a seizure disorder. Symptoms can be hard to detect because it often looks like the baby is simply startled.
It's common to see a series of sudden jerking movements of the arms and legs, a drop of the head, and in Zaila's case- widening of the eyes.
The Smith family said getting this condition diagnosed was extremely difficult.
Tammy Smith, Zaila's mother, said the spasms just "started one night out of nowhere."
Tammy said she took Zaila to the local emergency room right away.
"The doctor on-call said she looks like a healthy 5-month-old baby and she sent us home," Tammy said.
Tammy followed up with her pediatrician the next day, but she claims her concerns were dismissed once again.
"'Oh it's just GERD, oh it's just acid reflux, something along those lines.' They sent us away," George said.
Before the family left the clinic, they said they tried to set up an EEG, or a brain scan for their daughter. However, they were upset to find out the next available appointment for that test was three weeks away. At that point, they just couldn't wait and made the choice to go to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.
"Just go down there, just go. Go to the emergency room. Don't call just go. She left work early and I called in that day, in tears just frazzled," George said.
Things got better once they arrived at Mott Children's Hospital.
George was pleased with their care.
"They were absolutely amazing. She got a diagnosis the same day. She was put on treatment, had an EEG... all within 12 hours of us being there," he said.
Zaila was treated with steroids and hasn't had a seizure since.
A great outcome in this case, but as University of Michigan resident of Pediatric Neurology Taryn Surtees points out, things don't always end well for those with this condition.
"If they go untreated it can cause what we call regression of milestones, meaning that the child can lose their skills. It can also lead to long-term cognitive problems," Surtees said.
She said this condition is relatively rare, happening in children ages 3-8 months of age.
"Infantile Spasms occur in about 3-4 out of every 10,000 infants, so it's fairly uncommon," Surtees said.
She recognizes the importance of doctors being well informed about this condition, since it can be difficult to diagnose.
"Training is helpful and it's important to keep infantile spasms on the doctor's radar," Surtees said.
Once the seizures are treated and controlled, it doesn't mean the condition has gone away.
The Child Neurological Foundation said, "Children who have quick treatment, normal development prior to the spasms, and no identifiable cause may do well. However, about 60 percent of children with infantile spasms will go on to develop other types of seizure disorders in the future. In addition, children with this condition are at a higher risk of autism."
The Smith family said they're grateful Zaila is doing better, but they wish healthcare professionals would've been able to make a quicker diagnosis.
They now want the world to know just how serious this condition can be.
"It's an emergency. It needs to be treated like a stroke or heart attack," Tammy said.
If you notice any off movements from your child, Tammy said the best thing you can do is document them with a video.
"Make sure you have video because without a video they don't take you seriously, you need proof and that video if your proof," Tammy said.
Something that may be helpful to remember is the acronym, S-T-O-P. The letter "S" for see the signs, "T" for take a video, "O" for obtain a diagnosis, and the letter "P" for prioritize treatment.
