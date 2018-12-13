A Mid-Michigan veteran passed away suddenly just days ago and now his wife is struggling to cover the costs for a funeral.
Money was tight for Marine veteran Marvin White. He and his wife were getting by on her social security.
“It’s really sad. It took him dying to even get anyone to offer to help,” said Pamela White, Marvin’s wife.
She is struggling to pay for her husband’s funeral.
“He got out in ’85 and the government says that’s all peace time. So he didn’t qualify for most of the stuff,” she said.
The pair got married earlier this year.
Marvin died Sunday from congestive heart failure.
Pamela said her husband was a proud veteran who served eight years in the Marine Corps. He displayed it proudly throughout their Shields home.
“The burial is about $2,000 for the cremation. That’s all we can afford to do is cremate him,” she said.
Pamela said they were going through a rough patch financially with Marvin’s declining health. His attempts to get disability pay kept getting denied so they were forced to live only on her social security checks.
She said she had to turn to her parents to pay for Marvin’s cremation.
“And that’s what my parents had to do is put their car up for it to be able to borrow the money. And that has to be paid back within two months or they lose their car,” Pamela said.
She said her mother has cancer and needs the car to go to treatment.
If all of that wasn’t bad enough, Pamela said her rook is starting to leak.
“The roof has to have shingles otherwise it’s going to get waterlogged,” she said.
Above all, Pamela just wants to be able to pay for her husband’s cremation. She said her husband served the country and enlisted himself in the military twice. She hopes the country could help his family now that he’s gone.
“Anything anyone could do to help would be greatly appreciated because I just feel like we’re not getting anywhere,” she said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help.
