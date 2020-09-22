Here one day and gone the next.
A stainless-steel statue of Jesus was removed from Messiah Lutheran Church in Midland last week, and several members in the community are wondering why.
Jay Allen, the son of the creator, said he was stunned to learn that the statue would be removed.
“The community and the congregation, this being such a shock. I'm amazed that they didn't come to the congregation and talk about this stuff first,” Allen said.
The statue was built by the late Ernest Allen. It was built from a three-story high fire pole.
Allen said the statue was built in response to the church’s call for community artwork.
At first, Ernest was told it wasn’t possible to do a statue with those materials, but he created it and it stood tall at the church for nearly 20 years.
TV5 reached out to the church to find out why the statue was removed.
According to the church, the statue is being returned to the family. They did not say why it is being returned.
Allen said the statue meant more than a reminder of faith to his family.
"It was very, very disturbing actually. Because basically at that time I felt dishonored, my father was dishonored. And of course we all love our fathers, and one of the 10 commandments is to honor our parents. So that struck me hard along with the community as well," Allen said.
Allen said they haven’t gotten the statue back yet. He said that he will depend on God’s guidance for its next home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.