One Mid-Michigan family has something to be extra thankful for this Christmas - a new bundle of joy.
The Tessin family didn't expect baby Nathan to arrive until Thursday, but he made his debut Christmas morning.
He arrived happy and healthy at 9:02 a.m.
It was a surprise for the entire family that has now grown to five.
With an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old at home, the Tessins plan to enjoy a Christmas celebration when they bring little Nathan home to Hemlock later this week.
