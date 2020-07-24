A local mother is thanking police officers after they stepped in and helped save her daughter’s life.
“I have to believe that it was angels on earth, God was working through everyone,” Tricia Ross said.
Ross is counting her blessings and counting each precious moment with her 12-year-old daughter Zoey after almost losing her in a swimming incident on Father’s Day last month.
“When she turned around and she looked at me, her eyes rolled to the back of her head and she passed out,” Tricia said.
Not sure if the result was from drowning, the Ross Family and neighbors sprang into action, providing CPR until Saginaw Township Police Officers stepped in to take the lead.
“The police officers saved Zoey’s life,” she said. “I do know the pediatrician at the hospital reconfirmed that.”
After days of tests Zoey was diagnosed with long QT type one syndrome, a cardiac condition TV5 has extensively shed light on through London Eisenbeis’ story.
“It’s interesting because as a mom I have to get passed the fear of knowing she needs to be a kid,” Tricia said.
She wanted to share her and her daughter Zoey’s story to not only bring awareness to the cardiac condition but also to show the important role police officers play in our everyday lives.
“I want to thank my daughter, and my family, and the police officers for everything they did, because Zoey wouldn’t be here today,” Tricia said.
Moving forward, Zoey will have to take beta blockers and the Ross Family will always have their AED in tow but looks forward to the day she can run track and play volleyball once again.
“She’s just a happy, go-lucky kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.