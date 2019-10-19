A local soldier was killed during a training exercise in 2014. Now his family hopes to honor his sacrifice.
They are seeking community support to dedicate a memorial highway in his name.
“He was a very kind and loving person,” said Dawn Szymanski. “Very polite. Type of person that would open the door for you or lend a helping hand when needed.”
That’s how Dawn remembers her son, Marine Lance Corporal Steven Szymanski.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 2013.
“Steven initially started in infantry and later went into a LAV driver in the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division,” Dawn said.
Ten days after his 24th birthday, the Szymanski family heard the tragic news.
“Steven was killed on Oct. 21, 2014, as the result of an artillery training exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina,” Dawn said.
Dawn and her family’s life haven’t been the same since.
“My husband and I miss the fact that we’re never going to be grandparents by him, we’ll never see him get married," Dawn said. "All our hopes and dreams we had for our son are now gone. And we are trying to honor him the best way we can every day.”
As a tribute to Steven, legislation is in the process to dedicate his name to a section of US-10 in Midland.
“Steven deserves this honor because he gave his life to this country,” Dawn said.
The signs will serve as a reminder of what he did for our country.
“Our family wants Steven’s name and sacrifice to be remembered, even when we’re no longer here,” Dawn said. “We want them to see the signs and to learn more about him.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Szymanski family to help cover the costs of the memorial highway signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.