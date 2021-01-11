Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bridgeport.
Firefighters were sent to 3890 Nicol Dr. early Monday morning, Jan. 11.
The Bridgeport fire chief tells TV5 about half of the home was involved when crews arrived on the scene.
The roof collapsed in some areas of the home.
No injuries were reported as the family of seven at the home made it out safely.
The Bridgeport Fire Department determined this was an unattended kitchen fire.
Williamson Road remains closed while fire departments handle the incident.
The Bridgeport Fire Department was assisted by Buena Vista Township, Spaulding, and Frankenmuth fire departments.
