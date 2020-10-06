A local family was heartbroken after a statue crafted by a family member was removed from the church where it stood for years.
The statue stood in front of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Midland.
It was crafted by Rick and Jay Allen’s father, Ernie Allen.
Rick said its removal from the church was unexpected and has taken an emotional toll on the family.
“I’m just glad my fathers not here to witness this. He’d a been heartbroken big time,” Rick said.
They are left with questions for the church.
“They felt people were observed worshipping it as an idol. And I thought, are you sure they’re not praying to God under it,” Jay said.
TV5 reached out to the church for a statement but have not heard back.
There is one surviving craftsman of the sculpture. James Leigeb worked alongside Ernie.
“What disturbed me was the process of removing the sculpture. It alarmed me so much that I went over there and removed a sculpture that I had worked six months on,” Leigeb said.
But now, with the help of some heavy machinery, the statue is back in its birthplace.
“We’ll be praying as to what the father’s will is as to where his next home will be,” Jay said.
Jay said they have heard from multiple churches interested, but until they figure out where it will go next, the family encourages anyone who wants to see the statue to stop by and admire it. The statue is on Miller Road between Pine River and M-30 in Midland County.
