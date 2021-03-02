Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a race to get vaccinated for those who may be high-risk due to a disability but are still considered a low-priority.
One family is frustrated with the system and want to see improvements made. Like any good sibling, Jesi Williams wanted her sister Jenny to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Jenny had severe brain damage as a kid, so Williams thought she was at high risk.
"Her case worker was on it every day to see if they could get a vaccine and they just kept pushing it back, pushing it back,” Williams said. “Originally they said the second week of January they were going to get it, they were going to be among the first to get it."
Jenny's special needs put her in a higher phase of vaccine distribution in Michigan. Williams feels it is not high enough.
"She's just in a very funky bracket where she's very vulnerable, yet on paper, it doesn't look vulnerable," Williams said.
That is one of the issues Terri Robbins and the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan have with the state's vaccine distribution.
"Not everybody with a disability has an underlying medical condition and so, people need to have the opportunity to self-identify their risk," Robbins said.
TV5 obtained a letter the Disability Network sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state legislators asking them to move people with disabilities from phase 1C to 1B, along with other distribution concerns.
Robbins said one way to improve equity in vaccine distribution would be an appeals process, so someone in Jenny's situation could get a doctor's note asking to be moved up.
"We're on a slippery slope when we try to identify risk factors,” Robbins said. “We know that there are perfectly healthy adults with no disability who have indeed died from this virus."
Though Jenny did get COVID-19 a few weeks ago, thankfully, she recovered and afterward got the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.