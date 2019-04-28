From a parade to a demolition derby, live music, car shows, and everything in between, the village of Shepherd is hosting its annual Maple Syrup Festival.
One family thanks the event for helping them get through tough times.
Sunday was all about the Garden Tractor Pull.
“Well it’s a very family oriented fun thing,” said Chuck Maxon.
Maxon is pulling for his family team, The Lazy Cs, but there’s more to the story than just having fun.
“We started pulling because my grandson is a cancer survivor, neuroblastoma, and we’ve been pulling every year since then, pulling for the cure,” Maxon said.
The family said every year since their grandson, Cohen Adams, was diagnosed in 2007, they come out from Oil City to give it their best pull.
“When I was younger, I had cancer at two and a half and was cancer free by five, and we didn’t know if we were going to make it, but we went one year and kept doing it and yeah,” Cohen said.
Fourteen-year-old Cohen also pulls in the competition. Of course, he hopes for a win but said it’s all about spending time with family.
“Just going out there I guess, it’s just, it’s just fun to do,” Cohen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.